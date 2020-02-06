Shellie Brainard, the Arlington village clerk since 2018, resigned Jan. 28. Her last day is Tuesday.
The Village Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday to consider the next steps.
"We have a former clerk administrator from Scribner, Al Vacanti, who I anticipate we are going to vote on using his services," chairman Paul Krause said.
Krause said the village board is looking for interim help.
"We will probably look at updating our job description for that position since many things have changed since that position was created," Krause said.
Krause said the board will consider how they want to move forward with this position whether it be a one-person or two-person office. He said they want to name an interim quickly so there can be an overlap there.
"We like Shellie," he said. "It's unfortunate that we are losing her."
Brainard started as deputy clerk in 2015. She was named interim clerk in February 2018 and later named clerk following the resignation of Carrie Piper, who served since March 2017. The most recent longest serving clerk was Linda Douglas, who served from 2005-17 before resigning in January 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.