Arlington Village Board of Trustees Chairman Paul Krause signed a disaster declaration Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We followed suit with the county and advice from our emergency manager to declare the state of emergency," Krause said. "It gives us a starting point for federal aid if needed and allows the local government to enact emergency action plans and react."
The disaster declaration said Arlington has suffered from a public health emergency that began on Jan. 31 causing endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of the Village of Arlington."
Krause has the power to "execute for and on behalf of the Village of Arlington, the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements and the applying to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor's Emergency Fund and any other resources he/she deems necessary in the fulfillment of his/her duties."
Village Hall is still open at this time, with limited contact at the pass-through window. The Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center has closed and is working with ENOA to deliver meals. They also will have pick up options available for their normal customers.
The Veterans Club is closed until further notice.
