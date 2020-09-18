The Omaha Vet Center and Washington County Veteran Services will co-sponsor an event for veterans from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in front of Family Fare, 238 S. 8th St.
Veterans can learn about VA benefits, VA healthcare eligibility, claims assistance, state veteran benefits, employment development and more. Cost-free, confidential counseling will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.