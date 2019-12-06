Blair firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the area of U.S. Highway 75 and mile marker 111 at 6:58 a.m. due to a car-deer accident. The driver was uninjured. The fire was able to be extinguished with a fire extinguisher upon arrival of the first responders.
A driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 75 when a deer came across from the left hand side of the road. The vehicle hit the deer but no airbags were deployed.
The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to Washington County sheriff's deputy Cody Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.