Tigers top Rockets in RVC opener
Woodbine took down Paton-Churdan in three sets to earn their first Rolling Valley Conference win of the season on Sept. 8 in Woodbine.
The win on their home court also served as Senior Night, as Shannon Hopkins, Alyssa Schafer, Alexa Steinkuehler, Jordan Butrick, Grace Moores, and Jamie Plowman were honored for their dedication to the Tigers’ volleyball program.
Addison Erickson, Grace Moores and Whitney Kuhlman finished with five digs apiece.
VB: 9-8-2020 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 7, 23, 15
Serving: Savannah Marshall 16-16 (5 aces); Whitney Kuhlman 7-9 (1); Jamie Plowman 1-3; Grace Moores 17-18 (3); Alexa Steinkuehler 6-8 (3); Addison Erickson 8-11 (6); Shannon Hopkins 7-7 (1).
Assists: Marshall 7; Alyssa Schafer 2; Erickson 6.
Kills: Kuhlman 7; Moores 1; Jordan Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 4; Schafer 2; Erickson 2.
Digs: Marshall 3; Kuhlman 5; Moores 5; Butrick 3; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 5; Hopkins 1.
Blocks: Kuhlman 1; Schafer 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-3
Tigers tipped in home triangular
Woodbine dropped a pair of close matches in a home triangular on Sept. 10 in Woodbine.
Cumberland-Anita-Massena rallied from a 2-0 deficit and rattle off three straight set wins to rally past Woodbine, 3-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play.
Griswold tripped up Woodbine in two straight sets.
VB: 9-10-2020 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 25, 26, 22, 16, 5 C-A-M 22, 24, 25, 25, 15
Serving: Savannah Marshall 15-15; Whitney Kuhlman 15-16 (5 aces); Grace Moores 12-13 (1); Alexa Steinkuehler 13-17 (8); Nicole Hoefer 1-1; Addison Erickson 6-8; Shannon Hopkins 15-15.
Assists: Marshall 8; Jordan Butrick 1; Alyssa Schafer 2; Addison Erickson 16.
Kills: Marshall 3; Kuhlman 9; Moores 2; Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 14; Schafer 1; Erickson 2.
Digs: Marshall 15; Kuhlman 9; Jamie Plowman 2; Moores 8; Butrick 2; Steinkuehler 15; Schafer 1; Erickson 6; Hopkins 11.
Blocks: Kuhlman 4; Moores 2; Steinkuehler 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-4
Woodbine 14, 20 Griswold 25, 25
Serving: Savannah Marshall 35-36 (6 aces); Whitney Kuhlman 16-22 (2); Jamie Plowman 4-8 (2); Grace Moores 24-27 (3); Alexa Steinkuhler 20-25 (8); Addison Erickson 19-27 (12); Shannon Hopkins 16-17 (6).
Assists: Marshall 19; Kuhlman 2; Alyssa Schafer 5; Erickson 16.
Kills: Kuhlman 16; Moores 6; Butrick 3; Steinkuehler 15; Schafer 3; Erickson 3.
Digs: Marshall 12; Kuhlman 11; Plowman 1; Moores 12; Butrick 6; Steinkuehler 5; Schafer 1; Erickson 12; Hopkins 4.
Blocks: Marshall 2; Kuhlman 5; Moores 1; Steinkuehler 8; Schafer 2; Erickson 3.
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-5
Tigers earn fourth place finish at Spartan Invite
Woodbine earned a fourth place finish at the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 12 in Onawa. The Tigers posted a 2-3 record, recording wins over West Monona and West Harrison.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-1 RVC, 3-8) will be at Ar-We-Va on Thursday, and at the Hawkeye Invitational on Saturday in Mondamin. Next week, Woodbine will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 24.
VB: Spartan Invitational
9-12-2020 @ Onawa
Final Team Standings: 1st) MMCRU 5-0; 2) Logan-Magnolia 4-1; 3) Boyer Valley 3-2; 4) Woodbine 2-3; 5) West Monona 1-4; 6) West Harrison 0-5.
Woodbine 21, 19, 15 West Harrison 19, 21, 5
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-5
Woodbine 9, 12 Boyer Valley 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-6
Woodbine 21, 11, 6 MMCRU 19, 21, 15
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-7
Woodbine 19, 21, 15 West Monona 21, 16, 8
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 3-7
Woodbine 16, 8 Logan-Magnolia 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (1-1 RVC), 3-8
