Crusaders tip Tigers in RVC
Coon Rapids-Bayard won the final three matches to take a 3-1 decision over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 24 in Woodbine.
Whitne Kuhlman finished with 12 digs, two blocks and slammed eight kills for the Tigers. Homecoming Queen Grace Moores added a team high 25 digs, and Addison Erickson dished out 14 assists.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-3 RVC, 5-14) will host Glidden-Ralston on Thursday. Next week, the Tigers will host West Harrison to close out RVC regular season play.
VB: 9-24-2020 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 25, 20, 23, 19 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22, 25, 25, 25
Serving: Sierra Marshall 12-14 (2 aces); Whitney Kuhlman 5-8 (1); Grace Moores 10-10; Alexa Steinkuehler 17-19 (5); Addison Erixon 12-13 (4); Shannon Hopkins 21-22 (1).
Assists: Marshall 7; Jordan Butrick 1; Erickson 14.
Kills: Kuhlman 8; Moores 6; Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 6; Alyssa Schafer 1; Erickson 2.
Digs: Marshall 9; Kuhlman 12; Moores 25; Butrick 3; Steinkuehler 14; Schafer 1; Nicole Hoefer 2; Erickson 10; Hopkins 18.
Blocks: Kuhlman 2; Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 2.
Woodbine Record: (1-3 RVC), 5-14
