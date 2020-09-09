Woodbine opens season at MV Invite
Woodbine dropped three matches at the season-opening Missouri Valley Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 5 in Missouri Valley.
Up Next: Woodbine (0-3) will host a home triangular on Thursday with Griswold and C-A-M. They will be at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday in Onawa. Next week, they are at Boyer Valley (Dunlap) on Sept. 15, at Ar-We-Va (Westside) on Sept. 17, and at the West Harrison Invitational (Mondamin) on Sept. 19.
VB: Missouri Valley Invitational
9-5-2020 @ Missouri Valley
First Round: Woodbine 12, 17 Riverside 21, 21
Tigers Record: 0-1.
Consolation Semifinals: Woodbine 14, 17 Griswold 21, 21
Tigers Record: 0-2.
Consolation Finals: Woodbine 23, 9 Griswold 21, 21
Tigers Record: 0-3.
