Rockets tip Tigers in RVC
Ar-We-Va edged Woodbine, 3-1, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 17 in Westside.
Whitney Kuhlman finished with 10 kills, four digs and three blocks for the Tigers.
VB: 9-17-2020 @ Westside
Woodbine 22, 25, 11, 20 Ar-We-Va 25, 22, 25, 25
Serving: Savannah Marshall 17-17; Whitney Kuhlman 6-9 (2 aces); Grace Moores 8-9; Alexa Steinkueher 15-17 (2); Nicole Hoefer 2-2; Addison Erickson 14-14 (1); Shannon Hopkins 11-12 (1).
Assists: Marshall 10; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 7.
Kills: Kuhlman 10; Grace Moores 3; Jordan Butrick 4; Steinkuehler 5; Erickson 2.
Digs: Marshall 4; Kuhlman 4; Moores 14; Butrick 5; Steinkuehler 10; Alyssa Schafer 3; Hoefer 3; Erickson 9; Hopkins 3.
Blocks: Kuhlman 3; Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 5; Erickson 2.
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 3-9
Woodbine picks up fifth win of season
Woodbine finished with a 2-3 record at the West Harrison Invitational on Sept. 18 in Mondamin. The Tigers defeated Whiting and West Harrison for their fourth and fifth wins of the season.
Woodbine’s Grace Moores and Whitney Kuhlman were named to the All-Tournament team.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-2 RVC, 5-12) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Exira/EHK on Sept. 29, and host Glidden-Ralston on Oct. 1.
VB: Hawkeye Invitational
9-19-2020 @ Mondamin
Final Team Standings: 1) Missouri Valley 5-0; 2) Thomas Jefferson 3-2; 3) AHSTW 3-2; 4) West Harrison 2-3; 5) Woodbine 2-3; 6) Whiting 0-5.
2020 All-Tournament Team: Megan Wise, Kailey Jones, AHSTW; Maya Contreraz, Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley; Haley Koch, Emily McIntosh, West Harrison; Ellie Perine, Chloe Alley, Thomas Jefferson; Whitney Kuhlman, Grace Moores, Woodbine.
Tiger Results
Woodbine 15, 15 Thomas Jefferson 21, 21
Serving: Savannah Marshall 7-7; Whitney Kuhlman 5-6 (2 aces); Grace Moores 4-4; Alexa Steinkuehler 3-3 (1); Addison Erickson 2-3; Shannon Hopkins 7-7.
Assists: Marshall 1; Alyssa Schafer 1; Erickson 2.
Kills: Marshall 1; Kuhlman 1; Moores 1; Jordan Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 2; Erickson 1.
Digs: Marshall 7; Kuhlman 1; Moores 6; Butrick 3; Steinkuehler 7; Erickson 1; Hopkins 1.
Blocks: Steinkuehler 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 3-10
Woodbine 21, 21 Whiting 18, 10
Serving: Marshall 7-8 (2 aces); Kuhlman 5-7 (4); Moores 9-9 (2); Steinkuehler 3-4; Erickson 2-4 (1); Hopkins 6-6 (2).
Assists: Marshall 3; Erickson 7.
Kills: Kuhlman 6; Moores 1; Butrick 1; Steinkeuhler 4; Schafer 1; Erickson 1.
Digs: Marshall 3; Kuhlman 3; Moores 2; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 1.
Blocks: Steinkuehler 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 4-10
Woodbine 21, 21 West Harrison 5, 12
Serving: Marshall 10-10 (1 ace); Kuhlman 0-1; Moores 10-10 (4); Steinkuehler 6-6 (2); Erickson 5-5; Hopkins 9-9 (1).
Assists: Marshall 5; Schafer 2; Erickson 5.
Kills: Kuhlman 5; Moores 1; Butrick 2; Steinkuehler 3; Schafer 3; Erickson 1.
Digs: Marshall 5; Moores 4; Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 5; Erickson 3; Hopkins 4.
Blocks: Kuhlman 2; Steinkuehler 1; Schafer 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 5-10
Woodbine 16, 12 Missouri Valley 21, 21
Serving: Marshall 5-5; Kuhlman 2-2; Moores 2-2; Steinkuehler 4-4; Erickson 5-5; Hopkins 8-8.
Assists: Marshall 7; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 1.
Kills: Kuhlman 2; Moores 3; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 3.
Digs: Marshall 2; Kuhlman 1; Moores 2; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 2; Hopkins 2.
Blocks: Kuhlman 2; Steinkuehler 1; Erickson 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 5-11
Woodbine 19, 13 AHSTW 21, 21
Serving: Marshall 3-4; Kuhlman 2-3; Moores 8-9 (2); Steinkeuhler 6-7; Hoefer 1-2; Erickson 3-4; Hopkins 0-3.
Assists: Marshall 7; Schafer 2; Erickson 2.
Kills: Kuhlman 3; Moores 2; Butrick 1; Steinkuehler 3; Erickson 2.
Digs: Marshall 4; Kuhlman 2; Moores 7; Steinkuehler 1; Hoefer 1; Erickson 2.
Blocks: Kuhlman 1; Steinkeuhler 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 5-12
