Panthers top Lady Reds in WIC
Logan-Magnolia made enough plays in the decisive fourth set to pull out a 3-1 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Sept. 24 in Logan.
Missouri Valley, who had an eight-match win streak snapped, was paced by Maya Contreraz. The Lady Red sophomore finished with 15 digs, six kills and three blocks, while also dishing out a team high 26 assists. Ella Myler picked up 14 digs, nine kills and two blocks for the Lady Reds.
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Ohl finished with 10 kills and seven digs. Emilie Thompson added a team high 14 digs, while Ruby Nolting slammed a team high 13 kills and added one block.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-1 WIC, 16-5) will be at Treynor on Thursday. Next week, the Lady Reds will be at Tri-Center on Oct. 6, and host Underwood for Senior Night on Oct. 8. Logan-Magnolia (3-1 WIC, 13-4) will host Underwood on Thursday. Next week, the Panthers will be at IKM-Manning on Oct. 6.
VB: 9-24-2020 @ Logan
Missouri Valley 23, 21, 25, 19 Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 18, 25
Lady Reds Stats
Serving: Brooklyn Lange 13-15 (1 ace); Maya Contreraz 18-21 (5); Carlie Winchester 9-10; Ella Myler 15-18 (1); Ava Hilts 9-11 (3); Addi Huegli 10-11.
Assists: Emma Gute 3; Contreraz 26; Winchester 5.
Kills: Gute 4; Contreraz 6; Winchester 2; Myler 9; Olivia Guinan 3; Hilts 13.
Digs: Lange 5; Gute 9; Henley Arbaugh 1; Contreraz 15; Winchester 5; Myler 14; Guinan 1; Hilts 12; Huegli 21.
Blocks: Contreraz 3; Winchester 1; Myler 2; Guinan 4.
Lady Reds Record: (3-1 WIC), 16-5.
Panthers Stats
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 15-16 (1 ace); Emme Lake 19-19 (4); Courtney Ohl 13-15 (4); Emilie Thompson 15-16 (3); Macanna Guritz 10-13 (1); Ashley Christians 11-12.
Assists: Doiel 8; Lake 31; Thompson 1; Kattie Troxel 1.
Kills: Doiel 2; Lake 3; Courtney Ohl 10; Thompson 3; Guritz 10; Ruby Nolting 13; Troxel 5.
Digs: Doiel 7; Lake 16; Ohl 7; Thompson 14; Guritz 11; Nolting 1; Troxel 1; Christians 21.
Blocks: Guritz 2; Nolting 1; Troxel 1.
Lo-Ma Record: (3-1 WIC), 13-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.