Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Ohl slams the ball past her defender at the Sept. 12 Spartan Invitational in Onawa.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Panthers win home opener

Logan-Magnolia rolled to a pair of non-conference wins over River Valley (2-0) and Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute (2-0) on Sept. 8 in Logan.

Ruby Nolting finished the night with a combined 13 kills and six digs. Emilie Thompson finished 14-14 (4 aces).

VB: 9-8-2020 @ Logan

Logan-Magnolia 25-25  River Valley 17-12

Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 7-7 (1 ace); Emme Lake 6-6; Courtney Ohl 6-6 (1); Emilie Thompson 11-11 (3); Macanna Guritz 9-10 (1); Ruby Nolting 4-4; Ashley Christians 5-5. 

Assists: Doiel 11; Lake 6. 

Kills: Ohl 1; Thompson 2; Guritz 6; Nolting 8.

Digs: Doiel 5; Lake 5; Ohl 1; Thompson 3; Guritz 5; Nolting 4; Christians 6.

Blocks: None.

Lo-Ma Record: 5-2.  

Logan-Magnolia 25-25  MVAOCOU 7-18

Serving: Doiel 6-7 (2); Lake 13-13 (1); Ohl 4-6 (1); Thompson 3-3 (1); Guritz 11-12 (1); Christians 8-8 (1).

Assists: Doiel 4; Lake 11.

Kills: Doiel 2; Lake 1; Ohl 6; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 5; Kattie Troxel 1.

Digs: Lake 4; Ohl 1; Hailey Orr 2; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 2; Christians 7.

Blocks: Nolting 1.

Lo-Ma Record: 6-2.

Panthers net runner-up finish at Spartan Invite

 

Logan-Magnolia scored a runner-up finish at the Spartan Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 12 in Onawa.

The Panthers went 4-1 on the day, recording wins over West Harrison, Woodbine, West Monona, and Boyer Valley.  The four victories give the Panthers 10 wins on the season.

Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (10-3) will be at Treynor on Thursday.  Next week, the Panthers will be at Riverside on Sept. 22 and host Missouri Valley on Sept. 24.

VB: Spartan Invitational

9-12-2020 @ Onawa

Final Team Standings: 1st) MMCRU 5-0; 2) Lo-Ma 4-1; 3) Boyer Valley 3-2; 4) Woodbine 2-3; 5) West Monona 1-4; 6) West Harrison 0-5.

Logan-Magnolia 21, 21  Boyer Valley 11, 12

Lo-Ma Record: 7-2.

Logan-Magnolia 15, 14  MMCRU 21, 21

Lo-Ma Record: 7-3.

Logan-Magnolia 21, 18, 15  West Monona 10, 21, 12

Lo-Ma Record: 8-3.

Logan-Magnolia 21, 21  West Harrison 5, 8

Lo-Ma Record: 9-3.

Logan-Magnolia 21, 21  Woodbine 16, 8

Lo-Ma Record: 10-3.

