Panthers win home opener
Logan-Magnolia rolled to a pair of non-conference wins over River Valley (2-0) and Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute (2-0) on Sept. 8 in Logan.
Ruby Nolting finished the night with a combined 13 kills and six digs. Emilie Thompson finished 14-14 (4 aces).
VB: 9-8-2020 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 River Valley 17-12
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 7-7 (1 ace); Emme Lake 6-6; Courtney Ohl 6-6 (1); Emilie Thompson 11-11 (3); Macanna Guritz 9-10 (1); Ruby Nolting 4-4; Ashley Christians 5-5.
Assists: Doiel 11; Lake 6.
Kills: Ohl 1; Thompson 2; Guritz 6; Nolting 8.
Digs: Doiel 5; Lake 5; Ohl 1; Thompson 3; Guritz 5; Nolting 4; Christians 6.
Blocks: None.
Lo-Ma Record: 5-2.
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 MVAOCOU 7-18
Serving: Doiel 6-7 (2); Lake 13-13 (1); Ohl 4-6 (1); Thompson 3-3 (1); Guritz 11-12 (1); Christians 8-8 (1).
Assists: Doiel 4; Lake 11.
Kills: Doiel 2; Lake 1; Ohl 6; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 5; Kattie Troxel 1.
Digs: Lake 4; Ohl 1; Hailey Orr 2; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 2; Christians 7.
Blocks: Nolting 1.
Lo-Ma Record: 6-2.
Panthers net runner-up finish at Spartan Invite
Logan-Magnolia scored a runner-up finish at the Spartan Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 12 in Onawa.
The Panthers went 4-1 on the day, recording wins over West Harrison, Woodbine, West Monona, and Boyer Valley. The four victories give the Panthers 10 wins on the season.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (10-3) will be at Treynor on Thursday. Next week, the Panthers will be at Riverside on Sept. 22 and host Missouri Valley on Sept. 24.
VB: Spartan Invitational
9-12-2020 @ Onawa
Final Team Standings: 1st) MMCRU 5-0; 2) Lo-Ma 4-1; 3) Boyer Valley 3-2; 4) Woodbine 2-3; 5) West Monona 1-4; 6) West Harrison 0-5.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 21 Boyer Valley 11, 12
Lo-Ma Record: 7-2.
Logan-Magnolia 15, 14 MMCRU 21, 21
Lo-Ma Record: 7-3.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 18, 15 West Monona 10, 21, 12
Lo-Ma Record: 8-3.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 21 West Harrison 5, 8
Lo-Ma Record: 9-3.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 21 Woodbine 16, 8
Lo-Ma Record: 10-3.
