Panthers outlast Trojans in five
Logan-Magnolia stood toe-to-toe with Tri-Center and matched them serve for serve. The Panthers made the gritty plays down the stretch in sets four and five to prevail in a 3-2 Western Iowa Conference win at Tri-Center on Sept. 29.
The Panthers missed just nine serves on the night (107-116). But Logan-Magnolia made their mark in the back row with their scrappy play, as Emme Lake (25), Emilie Thompson (32), Macanna Guritz (24) and Ashley Christians (38) combined for 119 digs between the four of them. The Panthers finished with 133 digs on the night.
The Panthers had a strong night at the net, as Courtney Ohl (14), Thompson (12), Guritz (12) and Ruby Nolting (14) finished with double-figure kills. Lake (28) and Homecoming Queen Ashlyn Doiel (22) combined to hand out 50 assists.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-1 WIC, 13-4) the Panthers will be at IKM-Manning on Oct. 6 to close out WIC regular season play. The WIC Tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 12, at a site to be determined. The semifinals and finals will be held in Oakland on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15.
VB: 9-29-2020 @ Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia 25, 23, 25, 27, 15 Tri-Center 22, 25, 20, 29, 12
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 19-19; Emme Lake 28-29 (1 ace); Courtney Ohl 15-18 (1); Emilie Thompson 12-12 (1); Macanna Guritz 16-21 (2); Ashley Christians 17-17.
Assists: Doiel 22; Lake 28; Thompson 1; Kattie Troxel 1.
Kills: Doiel 1; Lake 5; Courtney Ohl 14; Thompson 12; Guritz 12; Nolting 14; Troxel 6.
Digs: Doiel 9; Lake 25; Ohl 2; Thompson 32; Guritz 24; Ruby Nolting 3; Christians 38.
Blocks: Ohl 2; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 2; Troxel 1.
Lo-Ma Record: (4-1 WIC), 14-4.
