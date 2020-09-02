Panthers go 1-2 at Cyclone Invite
Logan-Magnolia netted their fourth win of the season as they topped Council Bluffs St. Albert at the Cyclone Invitational on Aug. 29 in Harlan.
Macanna Guritz finished with 11 digs and two blocks in the win over the Saintes.
Up Next: Lo-Ma (4-2) will host a non-conference triangular on Sept. 8.
Cyclone Invitational
VB: 8-29-2020 @ Harlan
Logan-Magnolia 17, 25, 15 St. Albert 25, 20, 12
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 6-7; Emme Lake 7-7; Courtney Ohl 7-8 (1 ace); Emilie Thompson 9-9 (2); Macanna Guritz 5-6; Ashley Christians 11-11 (1).
Assists: Doiel 7; Lake 4; Troxel 1.
Kills: Doiel 3; Lake 1; Ohl 4; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 2; Troxel 4.
Digs: Doiel 4; Lake 6; Ohl 1; Thompson 6; Guritz 11; Nolting 2; Christians 7.
Blocks: Doiel 2; Thompson 1; Guritz 2; Troxel 1.
Lo-Ma Record: 4-0.
Logan-Magnolia 18, 15 Treynor 25, 25
Serving: Doiel 4-4; Lake 9-9; Ohl 4-4; Thompson 3-3; Guritz 4-5; Nolting 1-1; Christians 0-8.
Assists: Doiel 4; Lake 4.
Kills: Doiel 2; Lake 2; Ohl 3; Thompson 2; Guritz 2; Nolting 3; Troxel 1.
Digs: Lake 1; Ohl 1; Thompson 5; Guritz 6; Nolting 2; Troxel 2; Christians 7.
Blocks: Thompson 1; Nolting 1.
Lo-Ma Record: 4-1.
Logan-Magnolia 16, 20 Harlan 25, 25
Serving: Doiel 3-4 (1 ace); Yoder 0-1; Lake 0-7; Thompson 7-8 (1); Guritz 2-4 (1); Nolting 5-6; Christians 6-7.
Assists: Doiel 6; Lake 1; Troxel 1.
Kills: Ohl 3; Thompson 2; Guritz 3; Nolting 2; Christians 1.
Digs: Doiel 1; Lake 1; Thompson 3; Guritz 3; Troxe 2.
Blocks: Thompson 2; Troxel 1.
Lo-Ma Record: 4-2.
