Panthers open up season at 3-0
Logan-Magnolia opened the last week of August with three impressive wins on the volleyball court.
Panthers top triangular
Logan-Magnolia scored a pair of season-opening wins over Heartland Christian and West Harrison in a triangular on Aug. 25 in Council Bluffs.
Ashlyn Doiel finished with 16 aces and 15 assists in the Panthers win over West Harrison.
Kattie Troxel added four blocks and two kills in Lo-Ma’s win over Heartland Christian.
VB: 8-25-2020 @ Council Bluffs
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25 Heartland Christian 4, 12
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 32-33 (16 aces); Emme Lake 2-2; Courtney Ohl 3-4 (2); Hailey Orr 2-3; Macanna Guritz 4-4 (1); Ruby Nolting 1-1; Ashley Christians 0-1.
Assists: Doiel 15; Lake 2; Kattie Troxel 4; Christians 1.
Kills: Doiel 1; Ohl 7; Thompson 6; Nolting 1.
Digs: Emilie Thompson 1.
Blocks: Thompson 1; Troxel 1.
Lo-Ma Record: 1-0
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25 West Harrison 14, 14
Serving: Doiel 11-12 (5 aces); Lake 9-11 (3); Orr 2-2 (1); Thompson 5-5 (3); Guritz 1-1; Nolting 11-11 (7); Christians 6-6 (4).
Assists: Doiel 13; Lake 6; Troxel 1.
Kills: Doiel 1; Ohl 4; Thompson 4; Guritz 3; Nolting 2; Troxel 2; Christians 2.
Digs: None.
Blocks: Thompson 1; Troxel 4.
Lo-Ma Record: 2-0.
Panthers sweep Spartans
Logan-Magnolia used a strong serving game (65-67, 8 aces) to sweep West Monona in non-conference action on Aug. 27 at Onawa.
Emme Lake (12-12), Courtney Ohl (2-2), Hailey Orr (1-1), Ruby Nolting (9-9) and Ashley Christians (9-9) were perfect behind the service line. Macanna Guritz added nine kills and five digs.
VB: 8-27-2020 @ Onawa
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 25 West Monona 19, 20, 11
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 14-14 (2 aces); Emme Lake 12-12 (1); Courtney Ohl 2-2; Hailey Orr 1-1; Emilie Thompson 7-8; Macanna Guritz 11-12 (2); Ruby Nolting 9-9; Ashley Christians 9-9 (3).
Assists: Doiel 13; Lake 3.
Kills: Doiel 1; Samantha Yoder 1; Ohl 1; Thompson 3; Guritz 9; Nolting 4; Troxel 4; Christians 1.
Digs: Doiel 3; Thompson 2; Guritz 5; Christians 1.
Blocks: None.
Lo-Ma Record: 3-0.
