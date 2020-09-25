Lady Reds rally past Lady Vikes
Missouri Valley overcame a slow start to post a 3-1 win over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on Sept. 22 at Missouri Valley.
Maya Contreraz went 22-24 behind the service line with two aces, while adding four kills and 11 digs. Ella Myler (18), Ava Hilts (14) and Addi Huegli (12) combined for 44 digs between them. Olivia Guinan added seven kills and one block.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-0 WIC, 16-4) will host Riverside on Sept. 29, and be at Treynor on Oct. 1.
VB: 9-22-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 13, 25, 25, 29 AHSTW 25, 17, 16, 27
Serving: Maya Contreraz 22-24 (2 aces); Carlie Winchester 11-13 (2); Ella Myler 14-15 (4); Olivia Guinan 12-14 (1); Ava Hilts 9-11 (2); Addi Huegli 9-9.
Assists: Emma Gute 2; Contreraz 15; Winchester 10.
Kills: Gute 1; Contreraz 4; Myler 9; Guinan 7; Hilts 11; Chloe Larsen 3.
Digs: Gute 5; Contreraz 11; Winchester 3; Myler 18; Guinan 5; Hilts 14; Larsen 2; Huegli 12.
Blocks: Guinan 1.
Lady Reds Record: (3-0 WIC), 16-4.
