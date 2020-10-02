Lady Reds rally past Lady Bulldogs
Missouri Valley took care of business as they swept past Riverside, 3-0, in Western Iowa Conference play on Sept. 29 in Missouri Valley. The Lady Reds trailed 23-17 in the second set, but rallied to score the final eight points of the set for a 2-0 lead.
Ella Myler tallied 13 digs and six kills for the Lady Reds. Maya Contreraz added seven digs, four kills and two blocks, while Ava Hilts smashed a team high 13 kills.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (4-1 WIC, 17-5) will be at Tri-Center on Oct. 6, and host Underwood for Senior Night on Oct. 8 to close out WIC regular season play.
VB: 9-29-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 25, 25, 25 Riverside 18, 23, 16
Serving: Brooklyn Lange 11-13 (1 ace); Maya Contreraz 7-10 (2); Carlie Winchester 4-4; Ella Myler 21-22 (4); Ava Hilts 11-13 (5); Addi Huegli 7-9.
Assists: Emma Gute 1; Maya Contreraz 27; Carlie Winchester 3; Hilts 1.
Kills: Gute 4; Contreraz 4; Winchester 2; Myler 6; Guinan 6; Hilts 13; Huegli 1.
Digs: Lange 2; Gute 4; Contreraz 7; Winchester 1; Myler 13; Guinan 3; Hilts 8; Huegli 13.
Blocks: Contreraz 2; Wincheter 2.
Lady Reds Record: (4-1 WIC), 17-5.
