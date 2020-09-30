Lady Bulldogs top Hawkeyes in RVC
A late scoring run in the third set sent Boyer Valley past West Harrison, 3-1, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 24 in Dunlap.
Haley Koch finished with 10 digs, seven kills and three blocks for the Hawkeyes. Maren Evans added four kills, two blocks and dished out six assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-4 RVC, 4-15) will host Exira/EHK on Thursday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will be at Woodbine on Oct. 6 to close out the RVC regular season. They return to play on Oct. 17 back in Woodbine at the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championships.
VB: 9-24-2020 @ Dunlap
West Harrison 16, 25, 19, 12 Boyer Valley 25, 20, 25, 25
Serving: Madison Lautrup 14-14; Haley Koch 9-9 (1 ace); Maren Evans 20-20; Haleigh Rife 9-9; Kenna Heisterkamp 7-7; Emily McIntosh 11-12.
Assists: Evans 6; McIntosh 6.
Kills: Lautrup 1; Koch 7; Kayla Lynch 2; Evans 4; McIntosh 3; Lanie Gustafson 2.
Digs: Lautrup 2; Koch 10; Evans 4; Haleigh Rife 8; Heisterkamp 3; McIntosh 2.
Blocks: Koch 3; Lynch 3; Evans 2; Gustafson 4.
WH Record: (0-4 RVC), 4-15
