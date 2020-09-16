Net Scores Recap: Sept. 8-11, 2020
Hawkeyes drop home opener
West Harrison came up short in a three-set loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard in the Rolling Valley Conference opener on Sept. 8 in Mondamin.
Kayla Lynch went 14-14 behind the service line with two aces. Emily McIntosh finished with six digs, while Lanie Gustafson added three kills.
VB: 9-8-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 21, 14, 18 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25, 25, 25
Serving: Madison Lautrup 3-3; Haley Koch 11-13 (2 aces); Kayla Lynch 14-14 (2); Maren Evans 5-5; Haleigh Rife 9-11 (1); Emily McIntosh 9-12 (1); Lanie Gustafson 2-3.
Assists: Evans 3; McIntosh 5.
Kills: Lautrup 1; Koch 2; Lynch 1; Evans 1; McIntosh 1. Gustafson 3.
Digs: Lautrup 7; Koch 14; Lynch 4; Evans 9; Rife 3; McIntosh 6; Gustafson 1.
Blocks: Koch 2; Lynch 4; Evans 1; Gustafson 1.
West Harrison Record: (0-1 RVC), 1-4
WH tops Whiting in three
West Harrison picked up their second win of the season with a three-set win over Whiting in non-conference action on Sept. 10 at Whiting.
Madison Lautrup finished with seven aces while completing 19-20 serves. Emily McIntosh added eight aces while finishing 11-13 behind the service line.
Haley Koch pounded nine kills, five digs and added two blocks for the Hawkeyes.
VB: 9-10-2020 @ Whiting
West Harrison 27, 25, 25 Whiting 25, 23, 13
Serving: Madison Lautrup 19-20 (7 aces); Haley Koch 9-10 (2); Kayla Lynch 11-12 (4); Maren Evans 10-11; Haleigh Rife 8-10 (3); Emily McIntosh 11-13 (8).
Assists: Koch 3; Evans 9; McIntosh 10.
Kills: Lautrup 4; Koch 9; Lynch 3; Evans 1; Rife 1; McIntosh 5; Lanie Gustafson 3.
Digs: Lautrup 1; Koch 5; Lynch 4; Evans 3; Rife 4; Kenna Heisterkamp 2; McIntosh 2;
Blocks: Koch 2; Lynch 4; Gustafson 1.
West Harrison Record: (0-1 RVC), 2-4
Hawkeyes battle at Spartan Invitational
West Harrison battled some tough competition at the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 12 in Onawa.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-1 RVC, 2-9) will host the Hawkeye Invitational on Sept. 19. Next week, West Harrison will host C-A-M on Sept. 22, and be at Boyer Valley on Sept. 24 as Rolling Valley Conference action continues.
VB: Spartan Invitational
9-12-2020 @ Onawa
Final Team Standings: 1st) MMCRU 5-0; 2) Lo-Ma 4-1; 3) Boyer Valley 3-2; 4) Woodbine 2-3; 5) West Monona 1-4; 6) West Harrison 0-5.
West Harrison 19, 21, 5 Woodbine 21, 19, 15
WH Record: (0-1 RVG), 2-5
West Harrison 20, 9 West Monona 22, 21
WH Record: (0-1 RVG), 2-6
West Harrison 18, 18 Boyer Valley 21, 21
WH Record: (0-1 RVG), 2-7
West Harrison 5, 8 Logan-Magnolia 21, 21
WH Record: (0-1 RVG), 2-8
West Harrison 9, 21, 3 MMCRU 21, 18, 15
WH Record: (0-1 RVG), 2-9
