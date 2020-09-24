Hawkeyes net two wins at home invite
West Harrison scored a pair of wins at the Hawkeye Invitational on Sept. 18 in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes recorded victories over Whiting and Thomas Jefferson.
West Harrison’s Emily McIntosh and Haley Koch were named to the All-Tournament team.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-2 RVC, 4-13) will be at Boyer Valley on Thursday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will host Ar-We-Va on Sept. 29, and host Exira/EHK on Oct. 1.
VB: Hawkeye Invitational
9-19-2020 @ Mondamin
Final Team Standings: 1) Missouri Valley 5-0; 2) Thomas Jefferson 3-2; 3) AHSTW 3-2; 4) West Harrison 2-3; 5) Woodbine 2-3; 6) Whiting 0-5.
2020 All-Tournament Team: Megan Wise, Kailey Jones, AHSTW; Maya Contreraz, Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley; Haley Koch, Emily McIntosh, West Harrison; Ellie Perine, Chloe Alley, Thomas Jefferson; Whitney Kuhlman, Grace Moores, Woodbine.
Hawkeyes Results
West Harrison 9, 21, 7 Missouri Valley 21, 18, 15
Serving: Madison Lautrup 6-6; Haley Koch 11-12 (5 aces); Maren Evans 4-4; Haleigh Rife 2-2; Kenna Heisterkamp 2-2; Emily McIntosh 6-6.
Assists: Koch 2; Evans 3; McIntosh 7.
Kills: Lautrup 1; Koch 1; Evans 3; McIntosh 3; Lanie Gustafson 4.
Digs: Lautrup 2; Koch 3; Evans 2; Rife 5; Heisterkamp 1; McIntosh 3.
Blocks: Koch 2; Lynch 1; Evans 2; Gustafson 1.
WH Record: (0-2 RVC), 2-11
West Harrison 21, 15, 15 Thomas Jefferson 13, 21, 12
Serving: Lautrup 7-8 (1 ace); Koch 5-8 (2); Evans 6-6; Rife 10-13; Heisterkamp 9-9 (1); McIntosh 10-11 (1).
Assists: Evans 8; McIntosh 2.
Kills: Lautrup 1; Koch 2; Lynch 1; Evans 1; McIntosh 5.
Digs: Lautrup 6; Koch 8; Lynch 1; Evans 5; Rife 3; Gustafson 2.
Blocks: Koch 2; Evans 1; McIntosh 2; Gustafson 1.
WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 3-11
West Harrison 5, 12 Woodbine 21, 21
Serving: Lautrup 3-4; Koch 3-3; Evans 3-3; Rife 2-2; Heisterkamp 1-1; McIntosh 4-6 (1).
Assists: Koch 1; Evans 3; Rife 1; McIntosh 3.
Kills: Koch 2; Evans 3; McIntosh 2; Gustafson 2.
Digs: Lautrup 2; Koch 2; Kali Peasley 1; Kayla Lynch 1; Evans 3; Rife 6; Heisterkamp 1; McIntosh 1; Gustafson 1.
Blocks: Koch 1.
WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 3-12
West Harrison 10, 19 AHSTW 21, 21
Serving: Lautrup 3-4; Koch 3-4; Evans 7-7; Rife 3-3; Heisterkamp 5-5; McIntosh 6-7.
Assists: Koch 1; Evans 3; McIntosh 2.
Kills: Lautrup 1; Koch 1; Lynch 4; Evans 3; McIntosh 2.
Digs: Lautrup 4; Koch 2; Evans 3; Rife 2; Heisterkamp 2; McIntosh 4.
Blocks: None.
WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 3-13
West Harrison 21, 21 Whiting 9, 11
Serving: Lautrup 8-8 (1 ace); Koch 14-16 (6); Evans 9-9 (2); Rife 3-4 (1); Heisterkamp 4-4; McIntosh 12-13 (2).
Assists: Lautrup 1; Lynch 1; Evans 3.
Kills: Koch 5; Lynch 3; McIntosh 2; Gustafson 4.
Digs: Lautrup 3; Koch 3; Lynch 1; Evans 4; Heisterkamp 1; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: Lynch 1; Gustafson 1.
WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 4-13
