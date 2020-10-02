Hawkeyes drop two RVC tilts
Wildcats sweep Hawkeyes
Glidden-Ralston swept West Harrison, 3-0, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 28 in Glidden.
Haley Koch finished 14-15 behind the service line, and drilled six aces.
VB: 9-28-2020 @ Glidden
West Harrison 17, 22, 12 Glidden-Ralston 25, 25, 25
Serving: Madison Lautrup 6-7; Haley Koch 14-15 (6 aces); Maren Evans 7-7; Haleigh Rife 6-6 (1); Kenna Heisterkamp 5-7 (2); Emily McIntosh 9-11 (1).
Assists: Evans 3; McIntosh 7.
Kills: Lautrup 3; Koch 5; Kayla Lynch 2; Evans 1; McIntosh 1; Lanie Gustafson 3.
Digs: Lautrup 1; Koch 4; Lynch 2; Evans 5; Haleigh Rife 7; Heisterkamp 3; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: None.
WH Record: (0-5 RVC), 4-16
Rockets escape with five set win
West Harrison proved once again they have the ability to play high-quality volleyball. The Hawkeyes won the first two sets against Ar-We-Va, but the Rockets came away with a 3-2 Rolling Valley Conference win on Sept. 29 in Mondamin.
Lanie Gustafson slammed 12 kills while adding two digs and three blocks. Maren Evans led the team with 20 digs, while Emily McIntosh added 10 digs.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-6 RVC, 4-17) will be at Woodbine on Oct. 6 to close out the RVC regular season. They return to play on Oct. 17 back in Woodbine at the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championships.
VB: 9-29-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 25, 29 17, 13, 10 Ar-We-Va 20, 27, 25, 25, 15
Serving: Madison Lautrup 21-23; Haley Koch 12-16 (2 aces); Maren Evans 13-13; Haleigh Rife 9-11; Kenna Heisterkamp 21-23 (3); Emily McIntosh 12-12.
Assists: Koch 3; Evans 12; McIntosh 17.
Kills: Lautrup 2; Koch 9; Lynch 7; Evans 5; McIntosh 5; Gustafson 12.
Digs: Lautrup 7; Koch 13; Lynch 2; Evans 20; Rife 11; Heisterkamp 4; McIntosh 10; Gustafson 2.
Blocks: Lautrup 2; Koch 2; Lynch 1; McIntosh 1; Gustafson 3.
WH Record: (0-6 RVC), 4-17
