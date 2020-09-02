Hawkeyes start season at 1-3
West Harrison’s volleyball scored one win in four chances to begin the season.
Hawkeyes earn split in Council Bluffs
West Harrison picked up their first win of the season as they topped Heartland Christian on Aug. 25 in Council Bluffs.
Maren Evans finished 12-12 behind the service line with three aces. The Hawkeyes’ twin towers, Lanie Gustafson and Emily McIntosh, finished with four kills apiece.
VB: 8-25-2020 @ Council Bluffs
West Harrison 14, 14 Logan-Magnolia 25, 25
Serving: Madison Lautrup 2-2; Haley Koch 4-5 (1 ace); Maren Evans 6-6; Haleigh Rife 7-7; Kenna Heisterkamp 9-9 (1); Emily McIntosh 2-2.
Assists: Evans 3; McIntosh 2.
Kills: Koch 2; Kayla Lynch 1; Rife 1; McIntosh 2; Lanie Gustafson 3.
Digs: Lautrup 1; Koch 6; Lynch 2; Evans 6; Heisterkamp 3; McIntosh 3.
Blocks: Koch 2.
WH Record: 0-1.
West Harrison 25, 25 Heartland Christian 14, 8.
Serving: Madison Lautrup 2-2; Haley Koch 9-10 (3 aces); Maren Evans 12-12 (3); Haleigh Rife 14-16 (3); Kenna Heisterkamp 10-10; Emily McIntosh 9-9 (2).
Assists: Koch 2; Evans 3; McIntosh 6.
Kills: Koch 5; Kayla Lynch 2; Evans 2; Rife 1; McIntosh 4; Gustafson 4.
Digs: Lautrup 1; Koch 7; Lynch 1; Evans 3; Rife 4; Heisterkamp 2; McIntosh 2; Gustafson 1.
Blocks: Koch 1; Gustafson 1.
WH Record: 1-1
Hawkeyes drop two at River Valley
West Harrison came up short in both ends of the triangular on Aug. 28 at Correctionville.
Haleigh Rife finished 13-16 with five aces behind the service line against River Valley. Maren Evans added four kills and seven digs.
Emily McIntosh completed 9-10 serves with two aces against Remsen St. Marys. Haley Koch finished with four kills and added nine digs.
VB: 8-27-2020 @ Correctionville
West Harrison 12, 13, 22 River Valley 25, 25, 25
Serving: Madison Lautrup 6-6 (1 ace); Haley Koch 6-8 (1); Maren Evans 9-10; Haleigh Rife 13-16 (5); Kenna Heisterkamp 7-8 (1); Emily McIntosh 9-10 (2); Lanie Gustafson 1-1.
Assists: Koch 1; Evans 1.
Kills: Kayla Lynch 1; Evans 4; Rife 1.
Digs: Lautrup 2; Koch 4; Lynch 4; Evans 7; Heisterkamp 3; McIntosh 3.
Blocks: None.
WH Record: 1-2.
West Harrison 13, 14, 15 Remsen St. Marys 25, 25, 25
Serving: Lautrup 2-3; Koch 10-10 (1 ace); Evans 9-9 (1); Rife 13-13 (2); Heisterkamp 5-5; McIntosh 9-10 (2).
Assists: Koch 1; Evans 8; McIntosh 4.
Kills: Koch 4; Lynch 3; Rife 1; McIntosh 1; Lanie Gustafson 4.
Digs: Lautrup 7; Koch 9; Lynch 4; Evans 5; Rife 9; McIntosh 8; Gustafson 3.
Blocks: Evans 1; Gustafson 1.
WH Record: 1-3.
