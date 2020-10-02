Spartans edge Tigers
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton topped Woodbine, 3-1, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 28 in Woodbine.
Grace Moores finished with 11 digs and six kills. Alexa Steinkuehler had a powerful night with 15 kills, 12 digs and one block.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-3 RVC, 5-14) will host West Harrison to close out RVC regular season play.
VB: 9-29-2020 @ Elk Horn
Woodbine 24, 25, 21, 22 Exira/EHK 26, 13, 25, 25
Serving: Sierra Marshall 16-18; Grace Moores 12-13; Alexa Steinkuehler 9-11 (3 aces); Nicole Hoefer 17-17 (3); Addison Erickson 19-21 (1); Shannon Hopkins 10-11 (1).
Assists: Addison Murdock 2; Marshall 6; Jordan Butrick 1; Alyssa Schafer 2; Hoefer 1; Erickson 14.
Kills: Moores 6; Butrick 3; Steinkuehler 15; Hoefer 1; Erickson 6.
Digs: Murdock 2; Marshall 9; Moores 11; Butrick 7; Steinkuehler 12; Schafer 5; Hoefer 16; Erickson 7; Hopkins 11.
Blocks: Moores 1; Steinkuehler 1; Hoefer 1; Erickson 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-4 RVC), 5-15
(0) comments
