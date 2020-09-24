Cardinals tip Panthers in WIC opener
Treynor topped Logan-Magnolia, 3-1, in the Western Iowa Conference opener on Sept. 17 in Treynor.
Ruby Nolting finished with 10 kills and one block. Emme Lake dealt out 30 assists, while Ashley Christians added 22 digs.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-1 WIC, 10-4) will host Missouri Valley on Thursday. Next week, the Panthers will be at Tri-Center on Sept. 29, and host Underwood on Oct. 1.
VB: 9-17-2020 @ Treynor
Logan-Magnolia 21, 17, 25, 19 Treynor 25, 25, 16, 25
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 12-13; Emme Lake 18-19; Courtney Ohl 11-12 (1 ace); Emilie Thompson 12-13; Macanna Guritz 9-10 (2); Ashley Christians 14-14.
Assists: Doiel 7; Lake 30; Ohl 2; Kattie Troxel 1.
Kills: Lake 4; Ohl 14; Thompson 1; Guritz 7; Ruby Nolting 10; Troxel 4.
Digs: Doiel 1; Lake 10; Ohl 1; Thompson 19; Guritz 12; Ashley Christians 22.
Blocks: Lake 1; Thompson 1; Guritz 4; Nolting 1; Troxel 2.
Lo-Ma Record: (0-1 WIC), 10-4.
(0) comments
