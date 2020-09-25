Cougars trip up Hawkeyes in RVC
West Harrison came up short in a 3-1 setback to Cumberland-Anita-Massena in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 22 in Mondamin.
Lanie Gustafson finished with nine kills and five blocks for the Hawkeyes. Madison Lautrup (14), Haley Koch (26), Maren Evans (10), Haleigh Rife (21) and Emily McIntosh (15) all finished in double-figures in digs.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-3 RVC, 4-14) will host Ar-We-Va on Sept. 29, and host Exira/EHK on Oct. 1 as RVC play continues.
VB: 9-22-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 27, 20, 16, 26 C-A-M 25, 25, 25, 28
Serving: Madison Lautrup 15-15 (1 ace); Haley Koch 25-28 (2); Maren Evans 12-12; Haleigh Rife 10-11; Kenna Heisterkamp 12-12; Emily McIntosh 15-16 (1).
Assists: Kayla Lynch 1; Evans 6; McIntosh 15.
Kills: Lautrup 2; Koch 12; Lynch 2; Evans 5; McIntosh 2; Lanie Gustafson 9.
Digs: Lautrup 14; Koch 26; Lynch 6; Evans 10; Rife 21; Heisterkamp 8; McIntosh 15; Gustafson 3.
Blocks: Lautrup 1; Koch 4; Lynch 3; Evans 4; McIntosh 2; Gustafson 5.
WH Record: (0-3 RVC), 4-14
