The former Dana College campus has been vandalized again.
Blair police received a report of a broken window on the lower floor of the Charles A. Dana Hall of Science building. It happened sometime between Saturday and around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Chief Joe Lager. Officers believe the suspect used a piece of concrete that was laying near the window.
The estimated damage was $800.
Lager said another window was broken on campus last week, but no report was made.
According to a Dana alumni Facebook page, windows were broken in the campus center, gym and the science hall.
