Harrison County has a special Valentine’s Day event planned for local veterans.
A social, including food, music, and prizes has been planned for Friday, Feb. 14, from 5-9 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
All veterans are invited with or without a guest.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Joan Bonham at joanbonham5@gmail.com or call 712-644-2760.
