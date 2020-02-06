Everyone is invited to the Missouri Valley Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 1-4 p.m., for its annual Valentine Make & Take Event.
The library provides craft materials for making Valentines. Children and adults may create special cards for loved ones.
The library is located at 420 E. Huron St. in Missouri Valley. Call 712-642-4111 for more information.
