The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 467 students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the highest honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A student from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average was Jennifer Hartman, of Little Sioux, West Monona High School, Forensic Investigation
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale and the best value in the state.
For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.
