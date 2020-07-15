The United States Postal Service confirmed on July 6 that a Missouri Valley employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The local case marks the 36th for the Central Plains District, which serves Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.
According to the news release, the Postal Service is working closely with local public health departments, according to CDC guidelines, to identify close contacts of the individual to ensure those contacts are properly informed of their risk.
Additional cleaning and disinfecting has been performed, with special attention to public areas, offices, restrooms, and shared electronic equipment.
The release further states that, based on information from public health experts, the risk for employees at the Missouri Valley Post Office has been deemed low.
The district will continue to provide the proper cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, and will continue to stress the importance of daily cleaning, social distancing, and following CDC guidelines for personal hygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.