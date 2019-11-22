Arlington residents may have the opportunity to get a new car when Thompson Auto Sales opens at 225 Elkhorn St.
The Arlington Village Board of Trustees unanimously approved a conditional use permit with contingencies during its regular meeting Monday.
The motion was made to approve the conditional use permit renewable after one year, contingent upon the payment of an outstanding village maintenance bill and completion of the dealership upkeep and maintenance plan as presented.
The maintenance plan includes installation of crushed concrete and gravel to mitigate weed growth and provide a semi-solid surface; vegetation will be trimmed; paint colors will remain blue and white; a sign will be added to the west side of the building reading "Thompson Auto Sales;" the fence will be repaired and repainted white; the parkway will be sodded and property kept free of weeds and overgrowth; and sufficient space will be available for customers to park on the lot.
Parker Watkins purchased the property and was not present at the hearing, a point of frustration for Chairman Paul Krause.
"What troubles me is people have enough time to go to planning commission meetings and not bother coming to explain anything to us," Krause said. "I certainly have a concern that things are taken care of."
Krause said the board had considered a similar application before and was "under the impression that there wasn't enough room to have enough vehicles on there but the planning commission seems to think (there is)."
Village Clerk Shellie Brainard said the owner needed the conditional use permit from the city before he could apply for a state permit, but Watkins said in his application the previous owner already had approval for the lot with permission for a certain number of cars.
The board expects the crushed concrete and gravel to be in before receiving the permit.
The building has previously been used as office space for a real estate company. Prior to that, it served as the Dairy King for nearly 60 years.
