Summer is here, and that brings yard sales. While citizens are eager to get out, enjoy the weather, and find some bargains, Harrison County Home and Public Health urges caution to those who hold or visit garage sales this summer.
With COVID-19 still a threat, HCHPH advises holding sales outdoors, wear a mask, and maintain the recommended six-foot distance from others.
HCHPH also encourages people to have no more than 10 people gathered at one time and encourage masks and social distancing for shoppers.
Ensure all items are clean and disinfected before selling them, and clean surfaces several times throughout the sale.
Set tables at least six feet apart and use marking tape to help maintain distance and direct traffic flow.
Sellers are encouraged to wash hands frequently and supply hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol for everyone.
