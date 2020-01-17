Offutt Brass, a seven-member brass, vocal and percussion ensemble from the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, will present a free community concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Lela Neve Auditorium at Blair High School, 440 N 10th St.
The program, “Celebrate the American Spirit,” encompasses a variety of familiar Broadway and classical selections, famous marches, traditional jazz and patriotic favorites.
Senior Airman Aliyah Richling (soprano) joins the ensemble as a featured soloist.
Tickets are not required. General, non-reserved seating will begin at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.