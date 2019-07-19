The Arlington and Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball teams began Class B Area 3 Tournament play Friday at Vets Field in Blair, going 0-2.
The host Post 154 Bears, meanwhile, will begin play 8 p.m. Saturday against Omaha Roncalli. The Pride bested West Point 13-1 during Friday's first round, setting up Saturday's game against top-seeded Blair.
Arlington, meanwhile, dropped a 11-2 game to Elkhorn Mount Michael. Cooper Hilgenkamp and Trevor Smailys had Eagles RBIs, but a first-inning grand slam was all the Knights needed to take control of the first round game.
The Eagles now play a 2 p.m. Saturday elimination game against Fort Calhoun.
The Post 348 Pioneers lost to second-seeded Bennington 8-4. Zach Faucher threw 102 pitches for Fort Calhoun, while Harrison Schmitt scored a run during the seventh inning.
Across town at the Blair Youth Sports Complex, meanwhile, both the Blair Minors and Majors baseball teams will play elimination games Saturday. Those games start at 2 p.m.
For the full story on these games, the B3 Area Tournament and Little League Baseball, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune. For continued updates throughout the tournament, return here to enterprisepub.com/sports/.
