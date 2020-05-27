Bridge construction on Easton Trail (F20L) northwest of Woodbine began in December 2019, necessitating a detour to reach Willow Lake.
Though Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble anticipates completion this summer, around July 4, park users are already traveling to the destination.
Park users and campers with trailers who wish to travel solely on hard surfaces can take U.S. Highway 30 north to the stoplights in Logan, then west on Iowa Highway 127 to Magnolia, north on Laredo Avenue (L23) to Easton Trail and then east to Willow Lake.
The whole detour is on hard surface; however, local traffic can follow a detour through Woodbine with about half on gravel roads.
Campgrounds at both Willow Lake and Schaben Park are open, but with restrictions at this time due to COVID-19. Shower houses, restrooms, latrines, playgrounds, and playscapes are closed. Rental cabins are closed until a proclamation from the Iowa Governor is announced.
It is recommended that campers be self-contained and park visitors continue to practice social distancing of six feet and groups less than 10 people.
Harrison County Conservation Board will update the HCCB Facebook page and website on camping and cabins especially with the upcoming Memorial Weekend. For more information, call HCCB at 712-647-2785.
