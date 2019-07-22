While the Arlington Senior Legion baseball team was eliminated from the Class B Area 3 Tournament on Monday, the host Bears will face elimination Tuesday at Vets Field in Blair.
Post 154 will play Elkhorn Mount Micahael at 8 p.m. to stay alive. The Bears fell to Bennington 6-3 Monday after the Badgers scored three runs during the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-all tie. Auggie Rasmussen and Colin Quick notched RBIs in defeat.
Arlington, meanwhile, fell to Omaha Roncalli on Monday, 10-5. The Eagles were eliminated from state contention and finished 1-2 during the district tournament.
For the full story on these games and the Class B Area 3 Tournament — which continues through Wednesday — check out Friday's edition of the Washington County Enterprise. For up-to-date daily recaps, return to the Enterprise website — enterprisepub.com/sports/.
