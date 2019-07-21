The Blair and Arlington Senior Legion baseball teams will continue Class B Area 3 Tournament play Sunday, while the Post 348 Pioneers were eliminated Saturday at Vets Field.
After a first-round bye, the Post 154 Bears topped Omaha Roncalli 10-4 Saturday night. Blair jumped out to a 4-0 lead during the first inning and remained in control throughout, earning manager James Bilslend's 100th victory as coach.
The Bears are scheduled to play Bennington at 8 p.m. Sunday, though weather.com's forecast shows a chance of rain.
Arlington, meanwhile, defeated Fort Calhoun 11-9 in an elimination game Saturday. The Pioneers scored three seventh-inning runs, but couldn't quite make the comeback.
The Eagles play a 2 p.m. elimination game Sunday against Roncalli.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune. For daily updates, come back here to enterprisepub.com/sports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.