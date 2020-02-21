Winter can be a great time to enjoy DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Join the staff at DeSoto for some upcoming weekend programs that focus on the refuge’s winter wildlife.
All programs will be held at the DeSoto Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.
WEEKLY BIRDING AND COFFEE
Every Saturday through March, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Winter months are a great time to view birds from the comfort of the Visitor Center. DeSoto is promoting a Saturday Morning Coffee hour at the DeSoto Visitor Center. During this time, participants can have complimentary coffee provided by the Friends of DeSoto and Boyer Chute Refuge.
While enjoying the hot cup of coffee, participants can sit, chat, and view the waterfowl, eagles, and other wildlife out on the refuge. A refuge staff member will be present to help identify birds and also answer questions regarding the refuge.
HOW DO BIRDS STAY WARM IN WINTER?
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2-3 p.m.
DeSoto is known for being a refuge for migratory birds. Many birds move through the area in fall and head to warmer climates. However, some birds will stay here year-round, and for other birds, this is as far south as they migrate. During this program, a refuge ranger will discuss how these wintering birds stay warm during these cold months.
BALD EAGLES
Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join DeSoto Refuge staff and volunteers to discover bald eagles on the refuge. A refuge ranger program will be held at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the visitor center. A film on bald eagles will be played at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the visitor center. The remainder of the day, spotting scope stations will be set up in the visitor center and along refuge roads to facilitate viewing of eagles on the refuge.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Neb. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov. Check the website fws.gov/refuge/desoto for refuge updates.
