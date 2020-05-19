Family and friends lined Washington Street honking horns, rattling cowbells and blasting “Pomp and Circumstance” as Blair High School graduates cruised through downtown Blair.
Graduates decorated their vehicles in various themes, including signs that read “worst senior prank ever, Quarantine 2020” and “Senior skip day champs.”
Purple, black and white balloons tied to light poles waved in the breeze
On what was to be their graduation day, the graduates and the community celebrated with a “Senior Shout Out Day.”
“It really is awesome seeing everybody line up and down the street, make signs and seeing all the people I haven't seen in forever and all the families and grandparents that came out for us,” graduate Maydson Ray said. “It's just a really awesome thing to experience.”
Fellow graduate Makenna Dirkschneider agreed.
“Definitely something unique that we don't get to experience very often,” she said. “Just seeing how the community comes together and appreciating all the seniors and all the hard work and years we've put it, it feels very appreciated.”
Following a cruise through downtown, the graduates and their families participated in a drive-through graduation at AJs Repair, 237 N. 17th Ave. Their vehicles were judged in a decorating contest and they could get their photos taken by various backdrops.
The graduates also received goody bags with various gifts and a roll of toilet paper made to look like a diploma.
Winners of the decorating contest were:
• Overall best, 1. Dani Thompson, polka dot pickup; 2. Cameron Gayer and Jacque Cortez, grape ape
• Best theme, 1. Treyton Jones, corona can't this senior down; 2. Lillian Knudtson, running is cheaper than therapy
• School spirit, 1. Jaime Orton, proud of BHS; 2. Ava Rech, proud to be a Blair Bear
Walmart gift cards were awarded to first- and second-place winners.
Graduate Lydia Hartvigsen said the event showed how much the students were appreciated.
“I think it's a great show of how much the community cares because we're not the only ones going through this. Everyone is having a weird year with everything,” she said. “I just think it's cool they took this little bit to show us that they know we are suffering.”
Graduates Gunner Ogle and Holden Mead were happy to participate and enjoyed seeing their friends.
“It's something to remember the day for otherwise it's just another day,” Ogle said.
