The fourth-ranked Elkhorn football team took to Krantz Field and scored on its first drive. Less than 3 minutes in Friday night, it led coach Bryan Soukup's Bears 7-0.
The underdogs didn't blink.
BHS (2-2 overall) responded with a 12-play, workman-like touchdown drive. It converted two third-and-longs and crossed the goal line on a 2-yard run off tackle.
Elkhorn — hardened by three early season games against top Class B programs — didn't get an off week against a Bears team that went 3-7 in 2019. It had to fight to walk away with a 38-28 victory that was in doubt until an 81-yard, fourth-quarter run by workhorse Aiden Young.
Dex Larsen scored the Bears' first touchdown before Nolan Osterhaus scored the second to stat off a back-and-forth second quarter. Quarterback Morgan Rump connected with the senior receiver to give BHS a 13-7 lead.
The Antlers responded with the first of Young's three touchdown runs, but Blair, again, stood up to the fourth-ranked team in Class B with another score. The Bears' offensive line let Elkhorn's defenders through as Rump dumped a short screen pass to Larsen, who slashed through the defense — behind blockers Braden Hansen, Cole Truhlsen, Lance Hume and Conner O'Neil — and scored from 28 yards out.
The 20-14 second-quarter lead was Blair's last, but it never let the Antlers breathe easy. Once the visiting team went ahead 31-20 during the fourth quarter, Rump found Osterhaus for a 7-yard scoring play. Dane Larsen's 2-point conversion catch cut Elkhorn's lead to three points with 6:10 remaining.
Young's 81-yard clincher cut the Bears' upset bid short, but BHS' effort proved it can compete with Class B's best. The Bears are 2-2 with a game against 3-1 Bennington next.
