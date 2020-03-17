The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees and celebrated its newest alumni on Friday, Dec. 20, at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.
More than 900 students will walk across the stage to accept their degrees and close this chapter of their educational journey. All students recognized had applied for degrees or certificates to be awarded in December 2019.
Graduates from the area include:
• Andrea Avrams of Missouri Valley, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
• Joel Heaps of Dunlap, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation.
• Chauncey Kellar of Missouri Valley, Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Management.
• Nicole Lindquist of Missouri Valley Master of Arts degree.
Graduates from all of UNO’s colleges were recognized in a single ceremony. These colleges include UNO’s College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Business Administration, College of Public Affairs and Community Service, College of Information Science & Technology, College of Communication Fine Arts and Media, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Engineering.
