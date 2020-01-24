Roughly 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2019 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor's and/or Dean's List.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor's List and/or Dean's List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
Students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Sophia Ridder of Logan was recognized for this achievement.
Students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Students from the area receiving Dean’s List honors include:
• Andrea Avrams of Logan.
• Matthew Brooks of Honey Creek.
• Wesley Dillinger of Missouri Valley.
• Carter Dollen of Persia.
• Alivia Hedger of Logan.
• Devin Holcomb of Logan.
• Michael Kean of Missouri Valley.
• Morgan McConnell of Missouri Valley.
• Lyle Nichols of Modale.
• Cheyenne Reynek of Logan.
• Hallie Smith of Missouri Valley.
• Aaron Strong of Honey Creek.
• David Wohlers of Missouri Valley.
In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the Chancellor's or Dean's List will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.
Students who qualified for both the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists are only be listed on the Chancellor's List.
University of Nebraska at Omaha is located in Omaha, Neb.
