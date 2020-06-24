Roughly 5,600 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor's and/or Dean's List.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor's List and/or Dean's List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
Please note that students who qualify for both the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists will only be listed on the Chancellor's List.
The 4,200+ students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the Chancellor's or Dean's List will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.
Note: The lists include students enrolled in UNO's Criminology and Criminal Justice program who took their courses on the University of Nebraska - Lincoln campus. These lists also include UNL College of Engineering students who took their courses on the UNO campus.
Area students named on the UNO Dean’s List include:
Jarlin Arroyo of Dow City
Cassie McAllister of Dunlap
Aaron Strong of Honey Creek
Kyle Boldt of Honey Creek
Alivia Hedger of Logan
Nathan Holtorf of Logan
Cheyenne Reynek of Logan
Andrew Walski of Logan
Danielle Gochenour of Missouri Valley
Natalie Haynes of Missouri Valley
Michael Kean of Missouri Valley
MadisonLease of Missouri Valley
Isha Riaz of Missouri Valley
Kyra Skelton of Missouri Valley
Caroline Sondag of Persia
Emma McDonald of Persia
Carter Dollen of Persia
The nearly 1,400 students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Area students named on the UNO Chancellor’s List include:
Sawyer Johnson of Logan
Sophia Ridder of Logan
Sydney Austin of Missouri Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.