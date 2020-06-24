Roughly 5,600 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor's and/or Dean's List.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor's List and/or Dean's List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Please note that students who qualify for both the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists will only be listed on the Chancellor's List.

The 4,200+ students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the Chancellor's or Dean's List will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.

Note: The lists include students enrolled in UNO's Criminology and Criminal Justice program who took their courses on the University of Nebraska - Lincoln campus. These lists also include UNL College of Engineering students who took their courses on the UNO campus.

Area students named on the UNO Dean’s List include:

Jarlin Arroyo of Dow City

Cassie McAllister of Dunlap

Aaron Strong of Honey Creek

Kyle Boldt of Honey Creek

Alivia Hedger of Logan

Nathan Holtorf of Logan

Cheyenne Reynek of Logan

Andrew Walski of Logan

Danielle Gochenour of Missouri Valley

Natalie Haynes of Missouri Valley

Michael Kean of Missouri Valley

MadisonLease of Missouri Valley

Isha Riaz of Missouri Valley

Kyra Skelton of Missouri Valley

Caroline Sondag of Persia

Emma McDonald of Persia

Carter Dollen of Persia

The nearly 1,400 students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Area students named on the UNO Chancellor’s List include:

Sawyer Johnson of Logan

Sophia Ridder of Logan

Sydney Austin of Missouri Valley

