There’s a first time for everything — including putting together an underwear and swimsuit display that’s not at a Victoria’s Secret, but at a museum.
“This is the first time I’ve had an underwear display and the largest swimsuit display I’ve had at a long time,” curator Faith Norwood said of the Washington County Museum’s "Vintage Bathing Costumes ... and Other Unmentionables" at the Frahm House in Fort Calhoun.
The “unmentionables” are available for viewing through Saturday at the Frahm House.
The display at the historic house, open from noon to 4 p.m., features men's and women's bathing suits and underwear from the early 1900s to the 1930s and 1940s.
Mannequins of all sizes are dressed in vintage bathing suits on the lower level and undergarments are located on the upper levels in the bedrooms.
