Food pantry to receive quarter of beef
Thanks to someone's goodwill, the Washington County Food Pantry will receive beef from a quarter of a steer.
The beef comes from a recently held raffle by Christ Lutheran Church of Blair. A whole steer was donated for the raffle by Blair residents Bruce and Karen Camenzind, Pastor Mark Degner said. Three winning tickets were drawn for the raffle which raised more than $3,500. One winner received half the beef while two others received a quarter.
"Someone or maybe multiple people put the food pantry down," Degner said. "They happened to be one of the three ... We were really thankful and delighted that the pantry was one of the recipients."
The beef will be prepared and kept frozen by Kevin Barnhill, owner of KB Quality Meats, the Blair Meat Market. As the food pantry sees use for the meat, it will get it from Barnhill.
"Kevin's been very kind to work with the pantry," Degner said.
Degner, who is also a member of the food pantry board of directors, said any time those in need can benefit from the goodwill of the community, it's a great thing.
"As a member of the board and pastor of the church, I'm excited that the church could do something like this and the pantry could benefit," he said. "It's a great win all the way around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.