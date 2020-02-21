More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Receiving the academic honors from the area are:
• Abigail Frances Ridder of Logan, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies.
• Andrea Ferry of Portsmouth, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. In the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources a minimum grade point average of 3.75 is required to be named to the Dean’s List. For the College of Arts and Sciences a minimum grade point average of 3.7 is required.
All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln of located in Lincoln, Neb.
