Clara Wertzberger, a University of Iowa student from Missouri Valley, has been named to the President's List for the recently-completed fall 2019 semester.
Wertzberger is majoring in English Education in the UI's College of Education.
The UI established the President's List in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of graded credit per semester during that period.
Courses offered on a S/U (satisfactory/unsatisfactory) or P/S (pass/fail) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the list.
More than 500 undergraduate students were named to the President's List for the fall 2019 semester.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
