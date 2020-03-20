The University of Iowa's student-led Dance Marathon in February raised more than $2.8 million for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital in its 26th year.
Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $30 million since its first event in 1995.
Participating in the event from the area were Alexis Christians of Logan and Gracie Maguire of Logan.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
