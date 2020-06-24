More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
- Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/non-pass basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
- Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “incomplete” or “no grade reported” during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
- Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
- College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Isabelle Alvis of Logan, majoring in Human Physiology
Nathan Herbst of Persia, majoring in Accounting
Marie Ohlinger of Portsmouth, majoring in Chemical Engineering
Elijah Rath of Pisgah, majoring in Finance
Brodie Skinner of Modale, majoring in Biology
Johanna Skinner of Modale, majoring in English Education
Jennifer Stueve of Logan, majoring in Microbiology
Daniel Tallon of Mondamin, majoring in Science Education
Maverick Winther of Woodbine, majoring in Pre-Business
