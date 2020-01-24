One person was uninjured after one-vehicle rollover Tuesday in West Market Square Park in Fort Calhoun.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun Fire responded to the crash just after 5 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Deputy Shawn Thallas, a silver Jeep, driven by a female juvenile, was northbound on South 16th Street when the vehicle began to slide on ice down the hill and through a stop sign. The SUV jumped the curb and struck a tree in the park before rolling over on its top.
The driver was wearing her seat belt. A passerby helped her get out of the vehicle.
