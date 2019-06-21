Hailey Quick tightly closed her eyes as the lower part of her body was “vacuum sealed” in a plastic garbage bag during a science experiment Tuesday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
The experiment was part of a program presented by Christopher Swancara, an education specialist at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland, for the library's Summer Reading Program.
The science presentation focused on air pressure and its properties.
Swancara explained how Hailey was inside a vacuum as air was removed from the plastic bag.
He also showed children how air pressure can change the ability to blow up a balloon, release water from a bottle and cause marshmallows to grow in size.
