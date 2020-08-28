Freshman Kalli Ulven threw five no-hit innings Monday, leading her Blair High School softball team to a 14-0 win at Plattsmouth.
The hurler tallied nine strikeouts as the Bears improved to 3-3.
Offensively, BHS' Tessa Villotta and Ayden Dick hit homers as their team totaled 15 hits. Hallie Lewis notched a team-high three, while Jerzie Janning and Leah Chance were among the Bears adding two hits apiece.
Villotta had three RBIs, while Julia Saylor and Dick totaled two each.
Blair hosts its home tournament Saturday at the Youth Sports Complex.
